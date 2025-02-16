Fantasy Basketball
Stephon Castle News: Solid outing in All-Star Game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2025

Castle recorded six points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and two steals in 11 minutes during Sunday's 42-35 All-Star Game semifinal loss to Shaq's OGs.

Castle put together a solid all-around performance in the Rising Stars' first-round loss, tying a game-high with two steals and adding six points. Castle has been slotted to a bench role after the acquisition of De'Aaron Fox, but he has still been a consistent contributor, averaging 19.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.4 steals in 24.8 minutes per contest over his last five appearances. The Spurs will return to the front end of a back-to-back set Thursday.

