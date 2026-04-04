Stephon Castle News: Strikes for 20 in OT loss
Castle provided 20 points (9-18 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and nine assists across 40 minutes before fouling out of Saturday's 136-134 overtime loss to the Nuggets.
The second-year guard scored 20-plus points for the fourth time in the last five games while just missing his fourth double-digit assist performance during that stretch. Castle's hot streak has seen him average 19.6 points, 9.0 assists, 6.8 boards and 2.0 threes as he gears up for his first career postseason run.
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