Stephon Castle News: Tallies third triple-double
Castle accumulated 30 points (7-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 12-13 FT), 11 rebounds and 10 assists in 35 minutes during Thursday's 136-131 loss to Denver.
Castle pieced together a strong showing on the offensive end and put up 30 or more points for just the third time in 56 appearances this season. Thursday also marked his third triple-double of the campaign, as he continues to prove that he can produce across the board on any given night. Castle is averaging 17.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 8.2 assists over his last five games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Stephon Castle See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 102 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 57 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Players Who Boost Fantasy Basketball Value In Limited Minutes8 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, February 2614 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 2614 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Stephon Castle See More