Stephon Castle headshot

Stephon Castle News: Tallies third triple-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Castle accumulated 30 points (7-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 12-13 FT), 11 rebounds and 10 assists in 35 minutes during Thursday's 136-131 loss to Denver.

Castle pieced together a strong showing on the offensive end and put up 30 or more points for just the third time in 56 appearances this season. Thursday also marked his third triple-double of the campaign, as he continues to prove that he can produce across the board on any given night. Castle is averaging 17.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 8.2 assists over his last five games.

