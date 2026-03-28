Stephon Castle News: Triple-doubles in blowout win
Castle contributed 22 points (9-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds and 10 assists across 29 minutes in Saturday's 127-95 win over the Bucks.
Castle took advantage of a favorable matchup against the banged-up Bucks, securing his fourth career triple-double and second on the month. The second-year guard led the Spurs in assists, dishing out double-digit dimes for the fourth time across his last seven appearances. He also finished second on the club in rebounds and points, scoring 22 after averaging 12.3 points over his last three outings.
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