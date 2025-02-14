Stephon Castle News: Wins Rising Stars MVP

Castle claimed Rising Stars MVP honors Friday after tallying 12 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists over 7:34 of court time in Team C's 25-14 win over Team G League in the finals.

Team C demonstrated a balanced scoring effort during its 40-34 win over Team T in the semifinals, during which Castle finished with six points, four assists and four rebounds and hit the game-clinching shot. Castle carried the scoring load for Team C in the finals, and his efforts across both games was enough for him to be named MVP. Castle and Team C will advance to Sunday's All-Star event and will face Team Shaq in the semifinals. Castle will also face off against Matas Buzelis, Andre Jackson and Mac McClung in the Slam Dunk contest Saturday.