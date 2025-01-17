Sterling Manley News: Back in action

Manley (undisclosed) produced 10 points (5-5 FG), eight rebounds and one assist across 16 minutes Thursday during the G League Rip City Remix's 135-121 loss to the Memphis Hustle.

Manley showed no signs of rust following a 10-day absence due to an undisclosed injury. He was perfect from the field Thursday and fell two rebounds shy of a double-double. The 26-year-old is averaging 8.7 points on 60.0 percent shooting through 18 appearances this season.