Sterling Manley News: Back in action
Manley (undisclosed) produced 10 points (5-5 FG), eight rebounds and one assist across 16 minutes Thursday during the G League Rip City Remix's 135-121 loss to the Memphis Hustle.
Manley showed no signs of rust following a 10-day absence due to an undisclosed injury. He was perfect from the field Thursday and fell two rebounds shy of a double-double. The 26-year-old is averaging 8.7 points on 60.0 percent shooting through 18 appearances this season.
Sterling Manley
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now