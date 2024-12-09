Sterling Manley News: Posts 18 points in G League

Manley registered 18 points (5-10 FG, 4-5 FT), six rebounds and one block over 22 minutes Saturday during the G League Rip City Remix's 126-109 loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Manley put together a strong final line despite seeing just over 20 minutes of play. He set a new top mark on the season in scoring and has now put up double figures in three of his last four matchups. Manley should continue to see opportunities on the offensive end until Rip City can get healthy.