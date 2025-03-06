Fantasy Basketball
Sterling Manley headshot

Sterling Manley News: Productive off bench in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Manley recorded 25 points (10-12 FG, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds and one steal in 18 minutes during Wednesday's 124-110 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes.

Manley's efficient effort from the field was worth a season-high total of 25 points for a solid overall display. Despite being used as a bench option, Manley has achieved double digits in scoring in eight of his 13 matches played throughout the regular season.

