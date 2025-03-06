Sterling Manley News: Productive off bench in win
Manley recorded 25 points (10-12 FG, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds and one steal in 18 minutes during Wednesday's 124-110 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes.
Manley's efficient effort from the field was worth a season-high total of 25 points for a solid overall display. Despite being used as a bench option, Manley has achieved double digits in scoring in eight of his 13 matches played throughout the regular season.
Sterling Manley
Free Agent
