Sterling Manley News: Shines in blowout loss

Manley registered 34 points (15-18 FG, 4-8 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and three blocks across 35 minutes Friday during the G League Rip City Remix's 150-105 loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Manley turned in a sparkling shooting line, resulting in his best scoring performance of the regular season. He's playing well after a slow start to the G League regular season, now averaging 12.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists through 22 matchups.