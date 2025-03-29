Fantasy Basketball
Sterling Manley headshot

Sterling Manley News: Shines in blowout loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 29, 2025 at 12:18pm

Manley registered 34 points (15-18 FG, 4-8 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and three blocks across 35 minutes Friday during the G League Rip City Remix's 150-105 loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Manley turned in a sparkling shooting line, resulting in his best scoring performance of the regular season. He's playing well after a slow start to the G League regular season, now averaging 12.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists through 22 matchups.

Sterling Manley
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
