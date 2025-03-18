Sterling Manley News: Turns in double-double off bench
Manley submitted 12 points (5-9 FG, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds and one assist in 24 minutes during Sunday's 110-103 G League loss to the Grand Rapids Gold.
Manley double-doubled off the bench, leading the team in rebounds Sunday. Despite coming off the bench in all but one of his 17 games during the G League regular season, Manley has managed to score in double digits in 11 outings.
Sterling Manley
Free Agent
