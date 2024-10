Adams will test out his right calf during pregame warmups ahead of Monday's contest against the Spurs, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Adams has yet to make his Rockets regular-season debut due to knee and calf injuries, but the 31-year-old big man will test things out during pregame warmups. If he's good to go for Monday's contest, he'll provide depth in the Rockets' frontcourt behind starters Jabari Smith and Alperen Sengun.