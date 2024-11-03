Fantasy Basketball
Steven Adams headshot

Steven Adams Injury: Deemed questionable for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 4, 2024 at 8:44am

Adams (knee) is questionable for Monday's game against the Knicks, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Rockets have taken it slow with fully incorporating Adams into the rotation as he recovers from a right knee surgery, though he has appeared in two regular-season games, during which he amassed six points, four rebounds, three assists and a steal across 24 total minutes.

Steven Adams
Houston Rockets
