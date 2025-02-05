Steven Adams Injury: Doubtful with ankle soreness

Adams (ankle) is doubtful for Thursday's game against the Timberwolves, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Adams is unlikely to play Thursday due to left ankle soreness, which is an issue the veteran big man has managed lately. The Rockets should lean heavily on Alperen Sengun from the starting lineup if Adams is expectedly ruled out ahead of Thursday's action, and Jock Landale should take over as the top backup big man off Houston's bench against Minnesota.