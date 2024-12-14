Steven Adams Injury: Exits, doesn't return Saturday

Adams recorded four points (1-2 FG, 2-4 FT) and six rebounds across six minutes off the bench in Saturday's 111-96 loss to the Thunder. He exited the game in the third quarter and didn't return, according to Adam Wexler of Sportstalk 790 Houston.

Adams was ruled out of the game in the second half due to a left ankle injury, though he did make his presence felt when on the court. This injury means his status for the game against the Pelicans on Thursday is uncertain.