Steven Adams headshot

Steven Adams Injury: Iffy for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 29, 2025

Adams (ankle) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Grizzlies.

The veteran big man was a late scratch in Tuesday's game against the Hawks with left ankle soreness, and Adams' status remains uncertain ahead of Thursday's action. Jock Landale came off Houston's bench for 16 minutes against Atlanta as the backup center in Adams' stead, and the former could play a big role down low for the Rockets if Alperen Sengun (calf) joins the latter on the sidelines against Memphis.

Steven Adams
Houston Rockets
