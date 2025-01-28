Fantasy Basketball
Steven Adams headshot

Steven Adams Injury: Late scratch Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 28, 2025

Adams (ankle) is out for Tuesday's game against the Hawks.

Following Monday's win over Boston, Adams is a late scratch on Houston's injury report Tuesday with left ankle soreness on the second leg of the team's back-to-back. The Rockets should rely on Alperen Sengun from the first unit against Atlanta, and Jock Landale is an option to play the backup center role off the bench.

Steven Adams
Houston Rockets
