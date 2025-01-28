Steven Adams Injury: Late scratch Tuesday
Adams (ankle) is out for Tuesday's game against the Hawks.
Following Monday's win over Boston, Adams is a late scratch on Houston's injury report Tuesday with left ankle soreness on the second leg of the team's back-to-back. The Rockets should rely on Alperen Sengun from the first unit against Atlanta, and Jock Landale is an option to play the backup center role off the bench.
