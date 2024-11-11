Steven Adams Injury: Listed as questionable
Adams (knee) is questionable for Monday's game against the Wizards.
Adams missed the first leg of Houston's back-to-back set in Sunday's win voer Detroit, and he's apparently not guaranteed to return to action Monday. The Rockets are seemingly planning on being cautious with Adams' usage this season, given that the veteran center is coming off right knee surgery, which sidelined him for the entire 2023-24 campaign.
