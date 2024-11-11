Fantasy Basketball
Steven Adams

Steven Adams Injury: Listed as questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

November 11, 2024

Adams (knee) is questionable for Monday's game against the Wizards.

Adams missed the first leg of Houston's back-to-back set in Sunday's win voer Detroit, and he's apparently not guaranteed to return to action Monday. The Rockets are seemingly planning on being cautious with Adams' usage this season, given that the veteran center is coming off right knee surgery, which sidelined him for the entire 2023-24 campaign.

Steven Adams
Houston Rockets

