Steven Adams headshot

Steven Adams Injury: Listed questionable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 14, 2024

Adams (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Clippers.

Adams didn't step on the court in Wednesday's win over the Clippers, but the extra day of rest might benefit him. The Rockets are being very cautious with the veteran big man, but if he's deemed available for Friday's game, he should slot in as Alperen Sengun's primary backup option ahead of Jock Landale.

Steven Adams
Houston Rockets
