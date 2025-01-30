Fantasy Basketball
Steven Adams

Steven Adams Injury: Present at shootaround

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 30, 2025

Adams (ankle) was seen at shootaround ahead of Thursday's game versus the Grizzlies, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Adams is officially listed as questionable for Thursday's contest due to left ankle soreness. While Jock Landale would likely receive increased playing time if Adams is ruled out, the veteran big man's presence at shootaround is a good sign of his availability against Memphis.

Steven Adams
Houston Rockets
