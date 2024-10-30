Steven Adams Injury: Questionable for Thursday
Adams is questionable to play in Thursday's game against Dallas due to a right knee injury.
Adams not having a clear diagnosis could be attributed to load management considerations for the veteran, as he dealt with knee and calf injuries up until his season debut on Monday. His status will need to be monitored as the Rockets could exercise an abundance of caution even with Adams only having played in one game thus far.
