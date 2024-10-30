Fantasy Basketball
Steven Adams headshot

Steven Adams Injury: Questionable for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

Adams is questionable to play in Thursday's game against Dallas due to a right knee injury.

Adams not having a clear diagnosis could be attributed to load management considerations for the veteran, as he dealt with knee and calf injuries up until his season debut on Monday. His status will need to be monitored as the Rockets could exercise an abundance of caution even with Adams only having played in one game thus far.

Steven Adams
Houston Rockets
