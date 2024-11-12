Fantasy Basketball
Steven Adams Injury: Questionable for Wednesday

Published on November 12, 2024

Adams (knee) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Clippers.

Adams has been used sparingly this season while recovering from a right knee injury. The big man has appeared in five regular-season games thus far, during which he has averaged 3.4 points and 3.6 rebounds across 13.6 minutes per game. If Adams is able to give it a go, he will likely compete for playing time with Jock Landale (shoulder) behind Alperen Sengun.

