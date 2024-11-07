Fantasy Basketball
Steven Adams Injury: Questionable to face OKC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 7, 2024

Adams (knee) is questionable to play Friday against the Thunder.

Adams is working his way back from a gruesome knee injury, and while he's already made three appearances off the bench this season, the Rockets are being cautious with him. The veteran big man should operate as Alperen Sengun's backup at center if deemed available, though a decision on his status will be made closer to Friday's 8 p.m. ET tip-off time.

Steven Adams
Houston Rockets
