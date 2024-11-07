Steven Adams Injury: Questionable to face OKC
Adams (knee) is questionable to play Friday against the Thunder.
Adams is working his way back from a gruesome knee injury, and while he's already made three appearances off the bench this season, the Rockets are being cautious with him. The veteran big man should operate as Alperen Sengun's backup at center if deemed available, though a decision on his status will be made closer to Friday's 8 p.m. ET tip-off time.
