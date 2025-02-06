Steven Adams Injury: Ruled out Thursday

Adams (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Timberwolves, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

After playing 13 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Nets, Adams will miss Thursday's game in Minnesota. With the veteran big man set to miss this matchup against the Timberwolves, the Rockets will likely lean on All-Star Alperen Sengun more Thursday. Jock Landale could also see a bump in minutes.