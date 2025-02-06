Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Steven Adams headshot

Steven Adams Injury: Ruled out Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 6, 2025

Adams (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Timberwolves, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

After playing 13 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Nets, Adams will miss Thursday's game in Minnesota. With the veteran big man set to miss this matchup against the Timberwolves, the Rockets will likely lean on All-Star Alperen Sengun more Thursday. Jock Landale could also see a bump in minutes.

Steven Adams
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now