Udoka relayed that preliminary tests on Adams' ankle revealed no fracture, so the veteran center appears to have avoided a worst-case scenario after being forced out of Sunday's game in the fourth quarter. Nonetheless, Adams appears likely to miss time, as he was barely able to put any weight on the ankle upon suffering the injury and required assistance to the locker room. He'll undergo further tests to determine the severity of the sprain. If Adams ends up missing action, Clint Capela could become a more frequent part of the rotation as a backup at center to Alperen Sengun.