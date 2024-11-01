Steven Adams Injury: Won't play against Golden State
Adams is out for Saturday's game versus the Warriors due to right knee injury recovery.
Adams missed all of the 2023-24 campaign after undergoing right knee surgery, and it appears that Houston will hold him out of Saturday's contest for precautionary reasons. Jock Landale should operate as the team's backup center in his absence. Adams' next chance to suit up is Monday's matchup with the Knicks.
