Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Steven Adams headshot

Steven Adams Injury: Won't play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 24, 2024

Adams won't play in Friday's matchup against the Grizzlies due to a left calf strain and a lingering right knee injury, Ben DuBose of USA Today reports.

Adams will miss his second consecutive game to open the regular season. The big man is expected to serve as the primary backup center behind Alperen Sengun, and Jock Landale will likely pick up extra minutes until Adams can return to game action. His next chance to suit up will come Saturday against the Spurs.

Steven Adams
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News