Steven Adams Injury: Won't play Tuesday
Adams (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves.
Adams will miss the first half of Houston's upcoming back-to-back set, marking a second straight absence after he missed the second half of a back-to-back set Saturday. This is the first multi-game absence for the veteran since the beginning of the season, and he can be considered questionable for Wednesday's game in Philadelphia.
