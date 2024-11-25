Fantasy Basketball
Steven Adams Injury: Won't play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Adams (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves.

Adams will miss the first half of Houston's upcoming back-to-back set, marking a second straight absence after he missed the second half of a back-to-back set Saturday. This is the first multi-game absence for the veteran since the beginning of the season, and he can be considered questionable for Wednesday's game in Philadelphia.

