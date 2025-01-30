Steven Adams News: Cleared to play

Adams (ankle) is available and starting Thursday's game against the Grizzlies, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Adams was given the green light to take part in shootaround earlier in the day and has since been cleared by the team's medical staff to suit up Thursday. The veteran center is averaging 5.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 blocks over his last five games off the bench but should see more opportunities to produce in Alperen Sengun's (calf) place.