Steven Adams headshot

Steven Adams News: Cleared to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 30, 2025 at 5:13pm

Adams (ankle) is available and starting Thursday's game against the Grizzlies, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Adams was given the green light to take part in shootaround earlier in the day and has since been cleared by the team's medical staff to suit up Thursday. The veteran center is averaging 5.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 blocks over his last five games off the bench but should see more opportunities to produce in Alperen Sengun's (calf) place.

Steven Adams
Houston Rockets
