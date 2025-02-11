Steven Adams News: Cleared to play for Wednesday

Adams (ankle) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against Suns, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.

After missing two of the last three games with an ankle sprain, head coach Ime Udoka said Adams will get back on the floor for the Rockets for Wednesday's game against the Suns. Although the point production hasn't been there for the veteran big man, he has made an impact on the glass, recording double-digit rebounds in three of the last five games he's played for Houston.