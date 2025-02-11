Steven Adams News: Cleared to play Wednesday

Adams (ankle) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Suns, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.

After missing two of the last three games with an ankle sprain, head coach Ime Udoka said Adams will get back on the floor Wednesday. Although the point production hasn't been there for the veteran big man, he has made an impact on the glass, recording double-digit rebounds in three of his last five games.