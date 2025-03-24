Steven Adams News: Double-doubles in loss

Adams posted 14 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and three blocks over 23 minutes during Sunday's 116-111 loss to the Nuggets.

Matched up against DeAndre Jordan, Adams saw a healthy workload and produced his third double-double of the campaign. Across 10 March appearances, Adams has averaged 16.6 minutes with 4.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.5 blocks and 0.5 steals.