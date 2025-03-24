Steven Adams News: Double-doubles in loss
Adams posted 14 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and three blocks over 23 minutes during Sunday's 116-111 loss to the Nuggets.
Matched up against DeAndre Jordan, Adams saw a healthy workload and produced his third double-double of the campaign. Across 10 March appearances, Adams has averaged 16.6 minutes with 4.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.5 blocks and 0.5 steals.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now