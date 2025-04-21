Steven Adams News: Effective in Game 1 loss

Adams ended Sunday's 95-85 loss to the Warriors in Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs with six points (3-4 FG, 0-2 FT), 12 rebounds and one assist across 19 minutes.

Although Adams would alternate roles with Jock Landale during the regular season at times, he'll likely claim the bulk of the backup center minutes during the playoffs. During the regular season, Adams saw just 14.0 minutes per night with 4.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists.