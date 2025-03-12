Steven Adams News: Ejected Wednesday

Adams has been ejected from Wednesday's game against the Suns after getting into a physical altercation with Mason Plumlee, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Adams and Plumlee locked arms after a missed shot and did not separate, resulting in a shove by Plumlee before Adams dragged them both to the floor. Adams logged one point (0-1 FG, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, and one assist in 11 minutes before the ejection. Look for Jock Landale and Jeff Green to see more minutes behind Alperen Sengun in the second half. Adams should be back in action Friday against Dallas.