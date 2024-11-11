Steven Adams News: Good to go Monday

Adams (knee) is available for Monday's game against the Wizards.

Adams was sidelined for Sunday's game against the Pistons, but the 31-year-old center will suit up for the second leg of the Rockets' back-to-back set Monday. He's averaging 13.3 minutes per game across four outings early in the 2024-25 regular season, though he could see an uptick in minutes as Jock Landale has already been ruled out for Monday's contest due to a left shoulder injury.