Steven Adams headshot

Steven Adams News: Good to go Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 11, 2024

Adams (knee) is available for Monday's game against the Wizards.

Adams was sidelined for Sunday's game against the Pistons, but the 31-year-old center will suit up for the second leg of the Rockets' back-to-back set Monday. He's averaging 13.3 minutes per game across four outings early in the 2024-25 regular season, though he could see an uptick in minutes as Jock Landale has already been ruled out for Monday's contest due to a left shoulder injury.

