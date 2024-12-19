Steven Adams News: Good to go Thursday
Adams (ankle) is listed as available for Thursday's game against the Pelicans.
Adams sprained his left ankle during Saturday's loss to the Thunder, though he'll return to action Thursday without missing a contest. The big man's presence shouldn't affect any fantasy decisions, as he has averaged 3.2 points and 4.6 rebounds across only 10.0 minutes per game in his last five appearances.
