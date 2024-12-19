Fantasy Basketball
Steven Adams headshot

Steven Adams News: Good to go Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 19, 2024 at 4:49pm

Adams (ankle) is listed as available for Thursday's game against the Pelicans.

Adams sprained his left ankle during Saturday's loss to the Thunder, though he'll return to action Thursday without missing a contest. The big man's presence shouldn't affect any fantasy decisions, as he has averaged 3.2 points and 4.6 rebounds across only 10.0 minutes per game in his last five appearances.

Steven Adams
Houston Rockets
