Steven Adams News: Grabs 12 boards Saturday

Adams produced two points (1-9 FG), 12 rebounds and one assist across 22 minutes during Saturday's 116-105 loss to the Mavericks.

Adams missed eight of his nine field-goal attempts in Saturday's loss, but he managed to haul in a team-high 12 rebounds -- including nine offensive boards -- and has logged at least 10 rebounds in three of his last five outings. Adams was in the Rockets' starting lineup for the second half in place of Tari Eason to give Houston more size against Anthony Davis (lower body) and Daniel Gafford. Most of Adams' fantasy value comes from rebounding, though he's seen additional playing time this season when Alperen Sengun has been sidelined due to injury.