Steven Adams News: Not listed on injury report

Adams (ankle) isn't listed on Houston's injury report for Tuesday's game against the Pacers.

It looks like Adams will suit up for the second night of a back-to-back set, but he was also omitted from the injury report for Monday's loss to the Thunder and didn't see any action, even with Alperen Sengun (back) sidelined. Adams appeared in nine of Houston's 13 contests in February, averaging 14.9 minutes per game.