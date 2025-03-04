Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Steven Adams headshot

Steven Adams News: Not listed on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2025 at 11:29am

Adams (ankle) isn't listed on Houston's injury report for Tuesday's game against the Pacers.

It looks like Adams will suit up for the second night of a back-to-back set, but he was also omitted from the injury report for Monday's loss to the Thunder and didn't see any action, even with Alperen Sengun (back) sidelined. Adams appeared in nine of Houston's 13 contests in February, averaging 14.9 minutes per game.

Steven Adams
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now