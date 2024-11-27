Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Steven Adams headshot

Steven Adams News: Off injury report for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 27, 2024 at 11:52am

Adams (knee) doesn't appear on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the 76ers.

After missing the entire 2023-24 season while recovering from right knee surgery, Adams' workload has been monitored carefully during his inaugural campaign with the Rockets. He's appeared in consecutive games on just two occasions all season, but after sitting out Tuesday's 117-111 overtime win over Minnesota, he should rejoin the rotation Wednesday as starting center Alperen Sengun's top backup.

Steven Adams
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now