Steven Adams News: Off injury report for Wednesday

Adams (knee) doesn't appear on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the 76ers.

After missing the entire 2023-24 season while recovering from right knee surgery, Adams' workload has been monitored carefully during his inaugural campaign with the Rockets. He's appeared in consecutive games on just two occasions all season, but after sitting out Tuesday's 117-111 overtime win over Minnesota, he should rejoin the rotation Wednesday as starting center Alperen Sengun's top backup.