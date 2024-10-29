Steven Adams News: Plays backup role in season debut

Adams supplied six points (3-3 FG, 0-1 FT) and three rebounds across 14 minutes during Monday's 106-101 victory over San Antonio.

Adams made his debut for the Rockets, serving as the primary backup behind Alperen Sengun. Now towards the back end of his career, Adams provides the young Rockets team with a veteran presence, something that is certainly needed given their young roster. He is unlikely to move the needle when it comes to fantasy, unless of course, Sengun misses time throughout the season. If and when that were to happen, Adams could be a viable streaming option for anyone needing rebounds.