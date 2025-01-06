Steven Adams News: Plays well in 17 minutes
Adams registered eight points (3-4 FG, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 17 minutes during Sunday's 119-115 victory over the Lakers.
Adams nearly double-doubled in 17 minutes, showing that he still has some gas left in the tank. He's been a fringe rotation player for most of the season, but he logged a few extra minutes Sunday with Alperen Sengun in foul trouble.
