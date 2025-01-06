Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Steven Adams headshot

Steven Adams News: Plays well in 17 minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 6, 2025

Adams registered eight points (3-4 FG, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 17 minutes during Sunday's 119-115 victory over the Lakers.

Adams nearly double-doubled in 17 minutes, showing that he still has some gas left in the tank. He's been a fringe rotation player for most of the season, but he logged a few extra minutes Sunday with Alperen Sengun in foul trouble.

Steven Adams
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now