Steven Adams News: Promoted to starting role
Adams is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Thunder, Lachard Binkley of SI.com reports.
Head coach Ime Udoka decided to tweak the starting lineup in order to match the Thunder's frontcourt of Isaiah Hartenstein and Chet Holmgren, so Adams will start alongside Alperen Sengun. Despite the starting nod, Adams isn't expected to make too many waves in fantasy.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now