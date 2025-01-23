Steven Adams News: Season-high 11 rebounds in win

Adams notched three points (1-2 FG, 1-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 19 minutes during Wednesday's 109-108 win over Cleveland.

Adams has not been as dominant on the glass since returning to the floor in November, but he got the job done in Wednesday's win against the Cavaliers. The veteran big man had a season-high 11 rebounds in 19 minutes off the bench for Houston.