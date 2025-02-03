Fantasy Basketball
Steven Adams headshot

Steven Adams News: Slides back to bench Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Adams will come off the bench in Monday's game against the Knicks, Vanessa Richardson of Space City Home Network reports.

With Alperen Sengun (calf) still on the shelf, Tari Eason will supplant Adams in the starting five on Monday. The big man had started in each of the club's last two outings, amassing 22 points (8-14 FG, 6-9 FT), 17 rebounds, three blocks, three assists and two steals across 48 total minutes.

Steven Adams
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
