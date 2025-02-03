Steven Adams News: Top rebounder in return to bench

Adams posted eight points (4-9 FG), 13 rebounds, one assist and one block over 26 minutes in Monday's 124-118 loss to New York.

Adams moved to the Rockets bench due to Tari Eason getting the starting nod Monday, but led all Houston players in rebounds while finishing two points shy of a double-double. Adams set a new season high in rebounds, his third outing of the year with a double-digit rebound total. He has now tallied eight or more points in five contests, including in four of his last five appearances.