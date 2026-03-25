Steven Crowl News: Logs double-double in win

Crowl compiled 10 points (5-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 10 rebounds, three assists and one block across 26 minutes during Tuesday's 131-119 G League win over Santa Cruz.

Crowl had a strong outing during the victory, leading the Stars in rebounds en route to compiling his fifth double-double of the campaign. The 7-foot center continues to shoot the ball efficiently, as he's now converted at least 66.7 percent of his field-goal attempts in eight of his last 10 games.