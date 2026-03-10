Steven Crowl News: Secures double-double Monday

Crowl had 14 points (6-6 FG, 2-4 FT), 14 rebounds and one assist across 34 minutes in Monday's 121-114 G League loss to the Texas Legends.

Crowl was efficient from the field while notching a season-high count of rebounds in this game. Such effort led to his second consecutive double-double and boosted his averages to 4.5 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. His playing time has increased significantly since February, giving him the chance to make a decent impact on the boards.