Stevie Mitchell headshot

Stevie Mitchell Injury: Suffers hamstring setback

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Mitchell was absent in Friday's 128-120 G League loss to the Raptors 905 while dealing with a hamstring injury.

Mitchell is back on the sidelines after returning from a previous hamstring issue, but it's still unclear if he'll be unavailable for a long period this time. He has featured off the bench throughout the season, so this situation limits the team's options to back up John Knight at shooting guard.

