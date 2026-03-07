Stevie Mitchell Injury: Suffers hamstring setback
Mitchell was absent in Friday's 128-120 G League loss to the Raptors 905 while dealing with a hamstring injury.
Mitchell is back on the sidelines after returning from a previous hamstring issue, but it's still unclear if he'll be unavailable for a long period this time. He has featured off the bench throughout the season, so this situation limits the team's options to back up John Knight at shooting guard.
Stevie Mitchell
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now