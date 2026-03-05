Stevie Mitchell News: Hot shooting in return
Mitchell (hamstring) totaled 13 points (4-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound and one assist in 15 minutes during Wednesday's 123-121 G League win over the Raptors 905.
The undrafted rookie made his return from about a week-long absence with a hamstring injury, providing a spark off the bench. Through 22 G League regular-season contests, Mitchell is averaging 6.4 points, 2.6 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 20.6 minutes per game.
Stevie Mitchell
Free Agent
