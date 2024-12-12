Svi Mykhailiuk Injury: Out with groin injury

Mykhailiuk is out for Friday's game against the Suns due to a left groin strain.

Mykhailiuk had experienced an uptick in minutes in recent games whenever Lauri Markkanen (back) is sidelined, but the former Kansas standout won't be available for this clash Friday. His absence shouldn't affect many fantasy decisions, however, as he doesn't have a steady role in the rotation. His next chance to play will come Monday against the Clippers.