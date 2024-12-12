Fantasy Basketball
Svi Mykhailiuk headshot

Svi Mykhailiuk Injury: Out with groin injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 12, 2024

Mykhailiuk is out for Friday's game against the Suns due to a left groin strain.

Mykhailiuk had experienced an uptick in minutes in recent games whenever Lauri Markkanen (back) is sidelined, but the former Kansas standout won't be available for this clash Friday. His absence shouldn't affect many fantasy decisions, however, as he doesn't have a steady role in the rotation. His next chance to play will come Monday against the Clippers.

Svi Mykhailiuk
Utah Jazz
