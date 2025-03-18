Svi Mykhailiuk Injury: Won't play Wednesday
Mykhailiuk (foot) is out for Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Ben Anderson of KSL News Salt Lake City reports.
Mykhailiuk will miss a second straight game, and a fourth across his last five outings, with a nagging right foot injury. His next chance to play will come against the Celtics on Friday, but his availability will depend on whether the soreness has decreased or not.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now