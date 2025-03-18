Fantasy Basketball
Svi Mykhailiuk headshot

Svi Mykhailiuk Injury: Won't play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Mykhailiuk (foot) is out for Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Ben Anderson of KSL News Salt Lake City reports.

Mykhailiuk will miss a second straight game, and a fourth across his last five outings, with a nagging right foot injury. His next chance to play will come against the Celtics on Friday, but his availability will depend on whether the soreness has decreased or not.

Svi Mykhailiuk
Utah Jazz
